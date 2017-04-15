



DUBLIN, Ireland - At St. Andrew's School in Dublin, Ireland, the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team notched their second win over the tour against Ireland's U-16 Team with a 3-0 victory. Team USA was able to make great strides from the firs game and built on some key concepts as they showed dominance throughout the match with their possession and defensive organization.





The speed and intensity was high throughout and helped give a consistent performance from start to finish as the U-17 USWNT held strong for their second shut out in two games while building on their attacking output.



Margot Lawn (Pasadena, Md.) was able to find the back of the goal twice, one in each half. Her second goal was a quick one-time after some great individual skill from Charlotte DeVries (Wayne, Pa.) which sealed the score line for Team USA as they went up 3-0.



The second goal of the match came from the stick of Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.) as she capitalized off some great speed on the end line from Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.).



Limiting Ireland this game in shots and corners, USA played solid defense across the board and was able to really dictate the play from start to finish.



Team USA controlled the possession with a huge effort from the central midfielders. Riley Fulmer (Chapel Hill, N.C.) and Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.) were able to generate some great attack and solidify the pressing side of things while Brynn Zorrilla (Vista, Calif.), vice-captain Abby Pitcairn (Aspinwall, Pa.) and Samantha Davidson (North Andover, Mass.) established a good platform for the passing game and defensive set up.



Overall, the U-17 USWNT improved in performance from the first game as the team now has a rest day tomorrow and will get to do some sightseeing of the Irish country side. Match three will take place on Easter, Sunday, April 16 at St. Gerard’s School at 3 p.m. local time. Team USA has won the series with two wins but will look for the sweep in the last match.





U-17 USWNT at Sandycove in Dublin, Ireland, a popular seaside resort.



USFHA media release