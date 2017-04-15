



BISHAM, England - The U.S. U-21 Women's National Team earned a 1-1 draw in the second day of competition against England. Team USA demonstrated considerable growth from their game one performance.





“We made valuable progress today," commented Phil Edwards, U-21 USWNT Head Coach. "We improved from our first performance. It was pleasing to create more opportunity going forward. We scored a well-executed penalty corner.”



England dominated ball possession in the early minutes of play. Yet, a determined USA defensive unit nullified and limited their opponent to few scoring chances. The U-21 USWNT’s defensive resilience catalyzed their attacking connection, and infused by the energy of midfielders and strikers combining forward, the USA created multiple scoring opportunities.



Ryan McCarthy (Madison, N.J.) opened the scoring for the USA in the 23rd minute on a brilliantly executed penalty corner left-side tip. England quickly responded earning a string of three penalty corners, all of which were calmly denied by Team USA.



The game remained a midfield contest in the second half, as tenacious play by McCarthy and Virginia Bramley (Elizabethtown, Pa.) created substantial opportunity for the USA. However, England equalized midway through the third on a quick counter attack goal.



Teams traded chances during the fourth period, yet neither were able to convert. At the end of regulation, the score remained tied at 1-1. The U-21 USWNT followed up on their shootout performance from yesterday, earning another shutout, this time behind a spectacular performance from Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas). Poised finishing from Nicole Woods (Beverly, Mass..) and Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.,) led to a 2-0 USA victory.



Though pleased with his team’s improved performance, Edwards added, “It’s another line in the sand. There is still plenty of room for growth.”



Tomorrow is a well-deserved rest day before the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team meets England again on Sunday, April 16, an endeavor to draw another ‘line in the sand.’



USFHA media release