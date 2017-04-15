

Hampstead and Westminster's Matt Botha. Credit Simon Parker.



'We are really looking forwards to it.’ There is a note of relish in the voice of player/coach Kwan Browne as he contemplates a meeting with Wimbledon at the Men’s Hockey League Finals Weekend.





‘We have a good squad,’ says Browne. ‘We have used 26 players this season and the quality doesn’t drop when we have players away on international duty or injured, so that is pretty good.’



For Browne the flexibility and adaptability of the players is very important as it allows him to keep rotating the players regularly and thereby keeps the opposition guessing. ‘We will play with a high tempo and a high energy throughout the weekend,’ warns Browne, who has just returned form international duty with Trinidad and Tobago in the HWL Round Two event in Tacarigua.



The talented pool of players also gives Hampstead and Westminster many attacking options. ‘Because of our big squad, we have five guys who are good at penalty corners, so that gives us multiple options, which at this level is pretty important.’



So what about Wimbledon? In the league, Hampstead and Westminster have drawn and lost to the league leaders this season. Past results are immaterial to what will happen at Lee Valley, says Browne. Those experiences are put to better use as a means of preparing for the next encounter. The team has watched videos and discussed all possible scenarios. ‘We are pretty comfortable with the thought of playing them,’ he says. ‘All our preparation is about how we will deal with issues we have had with them in previous encounters.’



A common assessment of Hampstead and Westminster is that they are unpredictable. Browne smiles. ’I like that other teams see us as unpredictable. Tactically we feel really good about ourselves. What I love about our players is that they are strong in different positions and we have a good line-up of strikers who all play differently, which makes it difficult for the opposition.’



Browne offers a brief assessment of the other three contenders. ‘Wimbledon have won the championship two times in a row and they will have been playing at a very high level at the EHL, just the previous week so they will be playing off the back of that. They had the experience and they have a good squad of players who know how to win. Simon Mantell has had a very good season with them.’



‘Holcombe have a good ‘keeper and good scorers. They too have played in the EHL, where they didn’t do so well, but they have a squad that can deal with pressure.



‘Surbiton are a different team from the other two. They have a lot more youth in the squad and they are a bit more direct when they play. They may not have the experience to hold onto the ball and dominate the play but they can score at any time and that makes them dangerous.’



Whatever the results for Hampstead and Westminster at Finals weekend, there is one guarantee – there will not be a dull moment when Browne’s team takes to the pitch.



England Hockey Board Media release