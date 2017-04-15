



KHC Dragons continued their hoodoo over Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles as they prevailed 2-1 in the Belgian derby, setting up a KO8 date with Racing Club de France





In the early stages, Dragons made the early running with Jeremy Gucassoff doing well to keep out an early corner drag-flick, before Thomas Verheijen opened the scoring in the 13th minute, touching in at the back post after a swift attack down the left wing.



From there, Dragons held huge portions of the play through the second and third quarters, drawing Gucassoff into plenty of fine saves as the Antwerp side were unable to move further clear.



It took until seven minutes from the end before they looked to have made the game safe via a lovely attack via Florent van Aubel and Henri Raes to cross for Briels to finish off.



Jerome Truyens got one back almost instantly with a brilliant, low reverse from the left hand side of the circle to get Racing back in the tie and they proceeded to have lots of chances in the closing few minutes with Tom Boon going close a number of times.



The pick of the moments was when Boon smashed one at Loic van Doren but the goalkeeper's face mask dramatically kept out the chance and Dragons held on to set up a KO8 date which, if they win, could pave the way for a home hosting at the FINAL4.



Euro Hockey League media release