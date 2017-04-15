Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Casasayas and Polo hits Grunwald for six

Published on Saturday, 15 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 40
Real Club de Polo eased into the KO8 with a comprehensive 6-0 win over WKS Grunwald Poznan with Alex Casasayas scoring a hat trick in the victory.



David Alegre got the Barcelona side firing straight away with a tip in from close range from a slightly miscued Casasayas shot. That was the only goal of the first half as the Polish champions enjoyed a better second quarter, creating a couple of good chances.

But two goals within a minute in the second half with Casasayas tapping in at the back post. He then smashed in on the reverse to build a 3-0 lead. Lucas Vilas was the inspiration for the fourth goal that well and truly killed off the tie, beating a series of players before flicking to the right post where Casasayas finished the job.

Alegre netted the fifth goal courtesy of a huge deflection and Alex Reyne added yet another in the closing stages for 6-0.

Euro Hockey League media release

