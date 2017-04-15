



Racing Club de France produced the perfect shoot-out to beat Banbridge and reach the KO8 for the first time, scoring all three of theirs efforts while Bann missed their three.





The only goal of the first half came in the 26th minute as Christophe Peters-Deutz fired home Racing’s first penalty corner, beating teenage goalkeeper Luke Roleston down his left side.



Otherwise, Banbridge had made most of the play but saw three straight drag-flicks saved by Corentin Saunier and then another chance was cleared off the line from a Magee drag-flick on the switch.



The Irish side had another big chance in the second half when a right wing cross skipped through a couple of sticks at close range with Magee just unable to get onto Dane Ward’s touch while Jonny McKee’s flick at goal also went just wide as Racing held on to their narrow lead.



The equaliser did come with 11 minutes to go as Bann worked an opening down the right wing which Jonny McKee pulled back into the path of Matthew Allister who pushed home from mid-circle.



They continued to make most of the play in the closing 10 minutes with Saunier saving well. That was until Kyle Marshall was shown a yellow card with three minutes left as the tie closed out in a draw and the shoot-out.



Euro Hockey League media release