KUALA LUMPUR: Last year’s Division Two champions Anderson Thunderbolt are ready to mix it up with the big boys in Division One this year.





The Perak-based team, who came under TNB’s Thunderbolt programme last year, believe that they have the material to aim for the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) title.



They are one of the four teams under the Thunderbolt banner who will start their MJHL campaign today.



The other three who will also see action today are SSTMI, BJSS and Pahang outfit AHP-MSP.



Anderson coach Mohd Nizam Mohd Hashim feels that the experience they gained last year would stand them in good stead.



“A number of my players also featured for various other teams in the Malaysia Hockey League earlier this year.



“I’m sure that the experience will help them guide the team to a better placing this year,” he said.



Anderson will begin their campaign against Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) at their home ground in SMK Gunung Rapat Turf.



Nizam also feels that MBPJ, who have played two matches – and won both – so far, are a team to be reckoned with.



MBPJ defeated Olak-Nurinsafi 2-1 and then trounced BJSS Juniors 7-1.



“They have an experienced side as well and are riding high after two wins. So, we need to be careful as it is our first match,” said Nizam.



“Opening matches are always tough if you lose focus. We have not set any major targets but the first objective is to finish in the top four and qualify for the semi-finals.”



Last year, all four Thunderbolt teams took the top four places in the overall competition.



SSTMI won the League title, BJSS came in second, AGP-MSP third and Anderson fourth. BJSS also won the overall title.



“Naturally we want to improve on that achievement. We will take it one game at a time and work our way up,” said Nizam.



In the other matches involving the Thunderbolt teams today, UniKL will play against BJSS, SSTMI will meet Politeknik Malaysia and the Pahang team will face Olak-Nurinsafi.



