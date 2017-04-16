



Scotland U16 girls’ got off to a great start to the HDM tournament in The Hague winning their first pool game 4-2 against Como Secondary College (Aus). Holly Shepherd scored in first 90 seconds with Kirsten Cannon getting two more in the first half before completing her hat trick in the second half. Scotland’s fitness and pace were evident.





The second pool game was fast and furious. The Scots had most of the possession but could only get one shot on goal in first half vs Nurnberg (De) who were extremely strong in defence. It was 0-0 at half time and the Scots looked like they could snatch the victory but with 10 minutes into second half Nurnberg overloaded Scotland’s defence and scored. It was 2-0 with five mins left and although Scotland had great breaks to the baseline but couldn't break down the defence.



The wet conditions on day 1 in Cardiff did not affect Scotland U16 girls’ as they started the first quarter well. A few chances were narrowly missed at both ends, but it was the Scots who had the momentum at the end of the quarter, despite the score staying 0-0.



Scotland continued to pressure Wales and were rewarded with a goal in the second quarter by Ellie Stott, a well took reverse finish. Wales did look like they could have scored another but it was the Scots who found the goal, with Jessie Cuthbertson claiming the second. Wales 0 - 2 Scotland at half time.



The third quarter saw the Tartan Ribbons step up and they were rewarded for their efforts. Jessie Cuthbertson scored another after some good attacking play. They held onto this lead for the remainder of the third quarter.



The last quarter the Scots looked comfortable and pressed hard for another goal, then Innes Wilson scored a well struck penalty corner in the final minutes. Final score: Wales 0-4 Scotland



Next up in Cardiff it was the turn of Scotland U16 boys’ to take on Wales under the lights at the Cardiff National Hockey Centre.



Fraser Moran opened the scoring in the 15th minute, just before the end of the first quarter to give the Scots an excellent lead, which they maintained until half time.



In the second half it was Fraser Moran who struck again, he provided a good finish from a penalty corner in the 36th minute to give Scotland a solid 2-0 lead.



It was a solid performance by the Scots as they ran out 2-0 winners in Cardiff. Final score: Wales 0 - 2 Scotland



Scottish Hockey Union media release