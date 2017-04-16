



The Euro Hockey League (EHL) and European Hockey Federation (EHF) are pleased to announce that tickets for the FINAL4 go on sale today via the following link - http://ehlhockey.tv/tickets/.





The final battles to decide the 10th EHL champion will be hosted in Antwerp, Belgium for the first time with KHC Dragons welcoming the best four sides in Europe to their home on June 3 and 4, 2017



The FINAL4 will feature the four sides that win through today's KO8 games in Eindhoven with team from six different countires battling for those FINAL4 places with a new name guaranteed to be on the Alain Danet Trophy.



Day tickets for adults for the FINAL4 cost €25 with a weekend pass €45; youth tickets (age 5-16) are €12.50 per day or €22 for the weekend. Tickets can also be bought at the gate with adult day tickets €30 and youth tickets €15.



EHL chairman Hans-Erik Tuijt said he is delighted that the ticket sales have been launched early, giving all hockey fans the chance to witness history as the tenth winner of the Alain Danet Trophy is crowned the best club team in Europe.



"It is our aim to release the dates, locations and ticket details for the EHL events as early as possible to our hockey fans in Europe,” he said. “This helps our local organisers to provide a memorable hockey experience and fans can plan their journey in time and we hope as many as possible can join us at the FINAL4 in Dragons.”



It will add to the list of excellent events hosted by the Brasschaat club, based in the north of Antwerp, with their famous "D-side" supporters group set to brew up a storm in the stands. In 2015, Dragons welcomed almost 45,000 fans for the World League semi-finals while the club also hosted ROUND1 in October 2011.



The FINAL4 promises to be another memorable weekend in the history of the world’s best club hockey competition.



There are also a small amount of tickets available to purchase on the gate on Sunday, April 16 for the KO8 games while you can also buy tickets for Monday's KO8 games.



Euro Hockey League media release