

Phil Roper of Wimbledon. Credit hockeyimages.co.uk



Wimbledon booked their place in Monday’s quarter final with a confident 3-1 win over Hamburg in the Euro Hockey League in Eindhoven on Easter Saturday.





Two goals from man of the match Phil Roper (pictured) and one from Ben Arnold helped Wimbledon take victory over a German side who took some whittling down.



Roper struck first after 14 minutes for Wimbledon. He took the ball into the D and down the left. The Hamburg goalkeeper rushed out, but Roper took the ball round him and to the byline. His reverse stick shot was heading into the net, with defender Swiatek getting the final touch.



There was no further score until early in the second half when Ben Arnold doubled their lead. Simon Mantell was causing problems for the defence in the left corner, and when his marker went to ground he cut in, crossing quickly and accurately for Arnold to deflect home.



With Wimbledon down to ten men following a yellow card for Peter Friend, Hamburg hit back with an open play goal from Julius Schmid. A cross from Max Kapaun from outside the D received the slightest of edges from Schmid, the ball finding the bottom right corner of the goal.



But Wimbledon stuck to the game plan and restored their two-goal lead when Roper secured his second goal on the hour mark as a desperate Hamburg had a kicking back on the field.



Wimbledon broke from half way, Henry Weir bringing the ball down with a deft touch which caught the kicking back wrong-footed, and as he slipped it left Roper with an easy tap in from the left to seal the win.



“Our defence was key,” said Roper afterwards. “It’s always hard playing a German team, they’re so organised and like to be really patient and find the gaps. But our pressing was spot on, we did our research and that gave us the ability to play good attacking hockey when we won the ball.



“Winning the league has meant we’ve learned how to win ugly and win well this year, which has given us a really good stepping stone to come into the EHL and see what we can do.”



Wimbledon will be in action again on Easter Monday at 12.15pm GMT, playing the winner of Saturday evening’s Mannheimer versus Egara clash.



“We will do our research again ahead of Monday’s match and come and put in another good shift and see how we go,” added Roper.



Wimbledon 3 (1)

UHC Hamburg 1 (0)



England Hockey Board Media release