Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Atletic Terrassa confidently through to the KO8

Published on Sunday, 16 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 39
View Comments



Atletic Terrassa made it through to the EHL KO8 for the second successive season with a confident win over Irish champions Lisnagarvey in the first tie of day two in Eindhoven.



Roc Oliva’s first quarter goals made a big impact, firing them into a sixth minute lead to break the deadlock. Sean Murray equalised soon after when he spotted a gap over Marc Calzada’s shoulder to flick in a powerful shot.

But Oliva put in a carbon-copy drag for 2-1 with 13 minutes on the clock. From there, Atletic always looked the more composed side on the ball, showing a more technical side to their game, but Garvey defended well with 19-year-old goalkeeper James Milliken making some key interventions.

In the third quarter, they began to make more of the play with Neal Glassey and Murray driving them on. They had a goal disallowed by an umpire’s referral from a corner before Atletic finally killed off the game just before the 45th minute.

Olive completed the victory with his third drag-flick of the game with time running out for a 4-1 success. They will play either HC Oranje-Rood or AH&BC Amsterdam in the KO8 on Monday.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.