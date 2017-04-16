



Atletic Terrassa made it through to the EHL KO8 for the second successive season with a confident win over Irish champions Lisnagarvey in the first tie of day two in Eindhoven.





Roc Oliva’s first quarter goals made a big impact, firing them into a sixth minute lead to break the deadlock. Sean Murray equalised soon after when he spotted a gap over Marc Calzada’s shoulder to flick in a powerful shot.



But Oliva put in a carbon-copy drag for 2-1 with 13 minutes on the clock. From there, Atletic always looked the more composed side on the ball, showing a more technical side to their game, but Garvey defended well with 19-year-old goalkeeper James Milliken making some key interventions.



In the third quarter, they began to make more of the play with Neal Glassey and Murray driving them on. They had a goal disallowed by an umpire’s referral from a corner before Atletic finally killed off the game just before the 45th minute.



Olive completed the victory with his third drag-flick of the game with time running out for a 4-1 success. They will play either HC Oranje-Rood or AH&BC Amsterdam in the KO8 on Monday.



Euro Hockey League media release