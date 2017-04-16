



A Phil Roper-inspired Wimbledon advanced to the KO8 for the first time as they beat UHC Hamburg 3-1, putting them through to the last eight on Monday.





He was the star man in a fine performance that saw them go ahead in the 14th minute and they never looked back after that. Roper was the instigator of that goal with a lovely body-feint that sent Nico Jacobi sprawling before shooting toward goal on his backhand. The cross was turned in by a defender.



The English champions continued to attack in the second quarter and then went 2-0 early in the second half. Ben Arnold got the next goal, finishing off after some gorgeous work on the left baseline by Simon Mantell, beating a couple of players with a delicate lift over a stick.



Julius Schmid got one back with a delicate touch to a crash ball with 11 minutes to go and they had a couple of corners in the closing stages to get level. But Wimbledon closed out the game well, especially after Moritz Fuerste took over the goalkeeping duties.



He made a big save but powerless to stop the third goal go in with 15 seconds to go with Roper the deserving man to get on the end of the move.



Euro Hockey League media release