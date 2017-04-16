



Agustin Mazzilli’s pairs of goals in the 29th minute saw HC Oranje Rood delight a capacity home crowd of 5,500 fans as they beat AH&BC Amsterdam 3-2 to advance to the KO8.





Amsterdam drew first blood when Boris Burkhardt got a shot off from the right hand of the circle and it had the speed to beat Pimin Blaak from a tight angle.



Oranje-Rood – and Mazzilli in particular – swapped the lead around, though, in devastating fashion with two goals in the 29th minute. The first was a touch to Rob van der Horst’s right wing cross following a lovely piece of skill.



The second was the last leg of a brilliant end-to-end move, starting with a tackle inside their own circle. From there, Oranje-Rood worked the ball all the way up to Bob de Voogd who crossed from the left side on his backhand for Mazzilli to score yet again.



Mink van der Weerden saw a series of first half penalty corners blocked down by the Amsterdam defence but he powered through a third goal for the Eindhoven club with a drag-flick.



Justin Reid-Ross replied in kind with a thunderous drag for 3-2 in the 44th minute to get Amsterdam back in the running and his side fought hard for the equalising goal with Mirco Pruyser and Billy Bakker spurning chances as Oranje-Rood set up a date with Atletic Terrassa on Monday at 15.30 (CET).



Euro Hockey League media release