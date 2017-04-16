



Felix Schues’ beautiful low bullet saw Mannheimer HC win their first ever knock-out game, defeating Club Egara 2-1 thanks to his 56th minute strike late on.





It capped a speedy, end-to-end tussle as Mannheim became the second German side to reach the KO8. In total, there will be six different nations in the KO8, the most there has ever been in the 10 seasons of the EHL.



Guido Barreiros got Mannheim up and running with a close range finish after Florian Woesch broke down the right baseline and fed the ball across through a forest of sticks.



Quico Cortes needed to be alert to make some great stops during this phase, keeping out the rampaging Luca Muller. Andreas Spack needed to stay on his toes to keep out Guillem Fustagueras’s deflection.



Edu Arbos saw another powerful shot go just wide as Egara raised their tempo in the second half. They got level with nine minutes to go when Pau Quemada fired home a low drag-flick.



But Mannheimer settled and, once a suspension was served, they summoned a late attack from which Schues was found on the left side of the circle and he produced his rocket across the bows of Quico Cortes.



They now go on to meet English champions Wimbledon on Monday in the KO8 at 13.15 CET in HC Oranje Rood.



Euro Hockey League media release