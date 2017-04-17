Rachna Khaira



Jalandhar: There was a case of conflict of interest at the selection trials of the junior men’s and the senior women’s teams for the hockey Nationals as the selection panels included coaches of the teams whose players appeared for the trials, conducted in Jalandhar on Friday. The junior men’s Nationals will be held in Bhopal from April 20 to 30, while senior women’s Nationals will be held in Rohtak from April 20 to 30.





Though there are panels to select the women’s and men’s state teams, the teams were selected by new panelists. The selection panel included Avtar Singh, coach at Surjit Academy, Renu Bala, coach at RCF, Kapurthala, and Parminder Kaur, coach at Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar. While the 18-member men’s team has 16 players from Surjit Academy, the majority in the women’s team are from Lyallpur Khalsa College and RCF.



Hockey Punjab general secretary Pargat Singh said that it was not mandatory that only the selection panel approved by Hockey Punjab could do the selections. “The selectors cannot judge a player by looking at his game in a single day. The coaches and persons like me who watch them every day and know their strengths and weaknesses can do better justice in the selection of the teams,” said Pargat.



However, Hockey India secretary general Md. Mushtaque Ahmed said that in that case, there was no need to appoint a selection panel.



“The selection panel always has experienced and renowned players who know how to assess the strengths and weaknesses of a player,” said Ahmed.



Punjab team announced for junior men’s Nationals



Hockey Punjab’s general secretary Pargat Singh announced the Punjab team for the 7th junior men’s hockey National Championship on Saturday evening. Punjab will play their first match on April 21 against hosts Bhopal at the event that starts on Aptil 20. Avtar Singh, coach at Surjit Academy, will be the team’s coach, while Gurdeep Singh, coach at the Mohali academy, will be the manager.



Squad: Charanjit Singh, Amanpreet Singh, Mehkeet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Hardik Singh, Arvinder Singh, Varinder Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjeet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Kamalbir Singh, Sandeep Singh, Prabjit Singh, Karanbir Singh, Kanwaljit Singh, Sarabjeet Singh and Subhkarman Singh.



The Tribune