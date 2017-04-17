Hockey Maharashtra will figure in the ‘A’ Division this year after they finished runners up in the ‘B’ Division last year.



Pune-based Rahul Sander of the Income Tax and Central Excise will lead Hockey Maharashtra at the seventh Hockey India Junior Men Hockey National Championship 2017, which begins in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from April 20.





The team was shortlisted after 120 players went through a three-day trial in Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mhalunge Balewadi, from March 18 to 20.



Thereafter, the shortlisted team went through a training-cum-conditioning camp conducted by former Olympians Ajit Lakra and Vikram Pillay. Lakra and Pillay will accompany the team as manager and coach. The team will leave for Bhopal on April 17.



At Bhopal, Hockey Maharashtra is in Pool-B along with Hockey Odisha, Hockey Himachal, Chhattisgarh Hockey and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.



The team was announced by Hockey Maharashtra Vice President Surekha Patil along with Hockey Maharashtra Associate Vice Presidents Parag Oza and Manish Anand.



THE TEAM



Khuman Patle (Nandurbar /KP); Ganesh Patil (Kolhapur/KP); Sunil Rajbhar (Pune); Abhishek Swamy (Pune); Shashank Durugkar (Aurangabad); Rahul Sander (Pune); Rahul Shinde (Buldhana/KP); Ajinkya Jadhav (Pune/KP); Taleb Shah (Buldhana/KP); Aniket Gurav (Kolhapur/KP); Abdul Salmani (Pune); Harish Shindgi (Sangli/KP); Venkatesh Kenche (Latur/KP); Satyam Nikam (Aurangabad); Pranav Jadhav (Pune/KP); Sunil Rathod (Hingoli/KP); Omkar Musale (Pune); Rishikesh Anand (Akola/KP).



