by S. Ramaguru



PETALING JAYA: Division One defending champions SSTMI Thunderbolt began their campaign in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) with a comfortable 4-1 win over Politeknik Malaysia at the Education Ministry Turf.





All four teams under the Thunderbolt banner started their campaign yesterday, with Pahang’s AHP-MSP Thunderbolt and BJSS Thunderbolt joining SSTMI in getting off to a winning start.



AHP-MSP defeated Olak-Nurinsafi 3-1 at the Pandamaran Hockey Stadium while overall champions BJSS routed UniKL 4-0 at the KL Hockey Stadium.



Only Anderson Thunderbolt got off on the wrong foot – going down 3-1 to Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) at their SMK Gunung Rapat Hockey Turf.



SSTMI had little trouble pocketing full points against Politeknik, thanks to goals from Mohd Ariff Syafie Ishak (third minute), Mohd Shahairul Rusyaidi Abdullah (14th), Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook (56th) and Mohd Amirul Hamizan Azhar (59th).



Politeknik got their consolation goal through a penalty stroke conversion by Mohamad Suffian Marsom in the 54th minute.



BJSS were in dominant form against UniKL as well. Faiq Razim Zariq (18th), Arib Sabron (24th) and Mohd Amirul Mirza (44th, 58th) got the goals for BJSS.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj conceded that his team played poorly.



“We were poor ... there’s no excuse as we defended poorly. We made too many unforced errors and they cost us the match. We can only take this as a learning curve,” he said.



Pahang’s AHP-MSP Thunderbolt also had it quite easy against Olak.



Mohd Akmal Al-Hakim gave the Pahang outfit a 15th-minute lead before Mohd Noor Firdaus Rosdi doubled their lead with a field goal in the 41st minute.



Olak reduced the deficit through Nur Rahull Hrsikesa Mohd Murni Thatchana in the 49th minute but Mohd Safuan Ibrahim then made it 3-1 for the Pahang side two minutes later.



Anderson, the only Thunderbolt side to taste defeat, were no match for MBPJ.



Goals from Ahmad Hariz Syazani Ezani (15th), Mohamad Syabil Aizam Mohamad Noor (41st) and Zafri Afiq Nor Azlan (51st) were enough for MBPJ to get all three points.



Mohd Afiq Iqbal Ahmad Faudzi scored Anderson’s consolation goal in the 60th minute.



The Star of Malaysia