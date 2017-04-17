By Elizabeth Mburugu





HOCKEY WOMEN LEAGUE Orange Telkom Lilian Aura(l) with the ball as Strathmore Strathmore Cheryl Awour give chase when they played women National League at City Park, Nairobi.



Audrey Omaido scored four goals as champions Orange Telkom thrashed debutantes University of Nairobi 11-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League encounter yesterday at City Park.





Defender Flavian Mutiva struck twice in the early morning match. Others who sounded the boards in the lopsided encounter are Rachel Ousa, Caroline Guchu, Beatrice Wekesa, Jackline Mwangi and Maureen Okumu.



The win capped what was a perfect weekend for the 19-time champions who defeated their archrivals Strathmore University Scorpions 2-0 on Saturday. Maureen Okumu and Terry Juma were on target in that Saturday victory.



Orange assistant coach Josephine Ataro said her charges will not relent in their pursuit of their unprecedented 20th title.



“Our dream of retaining the title without conceding a goal is well on track. So far, it is two games, six points and no goals conceded.



“The team is slowly hitting top gear and we have to keep going on,” Ataro said.



In yesterday’s encounter, Orange were 6-0 up by the end of the second quarter. They were the true league champions. Their display left no doubt that they meant business. Ousa opened the floodgates in the 11th minute as she latched on to an Okumu pass and finish with a field goal.



One minute later, Omaido finished off to double Orange’s advantage.



The Standard Online