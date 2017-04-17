By BRIAN YONGA





Audrey Omaido (left) OF Telkom Orange attempts to beat UON goalkeeper Quinter Okare during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park stadium on April 16, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUAKNGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya international Audrey Omaido’s four goals inspired champions Telkom Orange to crushing 11-0 win over newcomers University of Nairobi on Sunday in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium.





Defender Flavian Mutiva scored twice as Orange handed the debutantes a thumping in the chilly morning encounter. Rachel Ousa, Caroline Guchu, Beatrice Wekesa, Jackline Mwangi and Maureen Okumu also got their names on the scoring sheet.



Orange assistant coach Josephine Ataro was left purring after the huge win praising the team’s impressive finishing.



“The target this season is to try and retain the title without conceding a goal and so far so good. It was comfortable match with all our departments function well. We are almost hitting 100 percent gear,” Ataro said.



The win completed a good weekend for the 19-time champions who, on Saturday beat arch-rivals Strathmore University Scorpions 2-0 at the same venue. Goals from internationals Maureen Okumu and Terry Juma were enough to sink the students.



In Sunday's match, Orange led 6-0 up by the second quarter as an impressive attacking display saw them breach the students’ defence severally.



Ousa, formerly of Scorpions, gave Orange the lead after 11 minutes beating two UON defenders before firing past the team’s keeper Quinter Okore.



A minute later, Omaido was at hand to finish off a nice move to double Orange’s advantage with another field goal. Orange continued to dominate and four more goals followed before the end of the second quarter.



The last two quarters followed the same script as Orange camped in their opponents circle scoring at will to claim their fourth win of the season.



In the men’s Premier League, Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures shocked champions Strathmore University Gladiators 3-2 at the same venue. The Vultures were 2-0 up after 22 minutes with Brian Nguru and Samson Cheloti capitalising on lethargic defending from the champions.



Festus Onyango pulled one back for the students at the end of the second quarter but they were unable to complete the comeback.



Lawrence Makhatsa slammed home what would ultimately be the winning goal at the start of the quarter and despite the champions pulling one back through Onyango, the vultures held out for the upset.



In the men’s National League, Kisumu Youngsters were handed a 5-0 win courtesy of a walkover after their opponents Karate Axiom failed to show up for their match.



In another second tier match, Brian Luchetu scored the only goal as Bay Club snatched a 1-0 win over Wazalendo Youth. Luchetu struck in the 47th minute to give the Kisumu-based side the three points.



