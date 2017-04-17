



DUBLIN, Ireland - The U.S. U-17 Women's National Team finished the three game series with another shutout performance over Ireland. Team USA showed resiliency throughout the match to come away with the victory in a competitive game and sweep the series.





Easter Sunday provided a great crowd at the St. Gerard’s School as both sides played hard and showed great skill through the midfield. USA was able to shut down some dangerous Ireland attacks with some timely tackles and high work rate. Their ability to turn those defensive wins in to scoring opportunities turned out to be vital.



As the team started off the second half looking to capitalize on some of its chances, the u-17 USWNT forced a turnover and found an open Kathryn Peterson (San Diego, Calif.) on the sideline. Peterson saw the space and numbers ahead to send a beautiful one-time pass up to Charlotte DeVries (Wayne, Pa.) who did a quick pull and fired a forehand from the top of the circle. That made the score USA 1, Ireland 0.



As the half went on, Ireland was able to generate one more push to equalize the score but USA had great intensity and organization in the backfield to stand strong as no major threats came from it.



The U-17 USWNT ended the series with three wins and three shutouts. A great overall effort and head coach Jarred Martin said, " I am really proud of how the team played hard for each other."



Tonight, the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team will enjoy a fun Easter dinner with some Irish dancing and entertainment followed by a trip in to Dublin tomorrow to do some shopping and sight seeing.



USFHA media release