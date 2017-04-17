



GERMANY - The U.S. U-19 Women's National Team started match two of their tour against Germany with some great possession and created the first true scoring chance for either team. Off a USA penalty corner, Jillian Wolgemuth (Mount Joy, Pa.) rocketed a shot off the post. Unable to convert on the rebound, the game stayed notched at a zero deadlock. A battle in the midfield ensued and neither team were able to find the back of the goal before the end of the quarter.





The second quarter started much like the first for Team USA. Germany created some threatening goal scoring chances earning themselves a couple of penalty corners in the 17th minute of play. USA's defensive corner unit held strong and denied Germany a tally on the scoreboard.



In the 24th minute of play, it looked like the U-19 USWNT was going to break the stalemate and score when a combination of passes connected with the speedy Ali McCarthy (Madison, N.J.) who was able to squeak past her defender with some craft stick work. The only player left to beat was Germany's goalkeeper, who came out of the goal to meet McCarthy on the baseline. She pulled around her and as she shot, she was fouled on the play but they allowed the shot to go on as an advantage. As the shot looped high in the air toward goal, this gave Germany's defender enough time to get back and make the defensive save and knocked the ball away from the goal.



In the 27th minute Mayv Clune (Quakertown, Pa.) earned USA a penalty corner. From this opportunity a second penalty corner was given and Team USA got themselves on the scoreboard and took the 1-0 lead off a well executed penalty corner on a deflection goal by Greer Gill (Virginia Beach, Va.) at the far post. The halftime score stood with USA leading, 1-0.



To the hometown crowd’s delight, Germany got themselves on the scoreboard and tied it up just 4 minutes in to the second half. Germany’s next best chance came at the 39th minute mark when they earned a penalty corner, but USA read the set-play well and denied them the scoring opportunity. The U-19 USWNT had a great opportunity get the go ahead goal in the game but they didn’t get enough air under the ball and Germany's goalkeeper made the save at the whistle to end the quarter.



Germany took the lead in the 48th minute scoring on their fifth penalty corner of the game. They extended their lead to 3-1 in the 51st minute. A high pressing Team USA was able to create a few turnovers deep in the offensive end but they were unable to convert late in the game, eventually losing 3-1 to the German side.



The U.S. U-19 Women's National Team has just 17 hours to regroup and get ready to play Belgium today at 11 a.m. local time.



USFHA media release