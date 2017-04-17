

Picture courtesy of Dirk Markgraf



Mannheimer HC captain’s Peer Hinrichs and goalkeeper Julian Jahn were the heroes to earn their club a place in the EHL ABN AMRO Junior EHL final on Sunday evening in Eindhoven.





The German club won through following a titanic tussle with Real Club de Polo in the main EHL stadium.



Normal time had ended 2-2 as Mannheimer fought back from 2-0 down to earn their chance in a shoot-out that ultimately went to sudden death where Hinrichs scored and Jahn saved for a 4-3 success overall.



During the game, Guillermo Falcones and Max Laplaza gave Polo a 2-0 lead only for Hinrichs and Valentin Bens to get Mannheimer right back in the mix, levelling the game.



Earlier in the first semi-final, reigning champions SV Kampong look to be the team to beat in the ABN AMRO Junior EHL after they swept through to the final of the competition.



They were too strong for French side Saint Germain in their semi-final of the competition, scoring 12 times to advance to the deciding game which will be played at 11.15 (CET) in the main stadium.



In the group stages, Mannheimer produced the perfect group stage as they recorded a 4-0 win over KHC Dragons with their senior men’s team cheering them on.



They followed up with a 4-2 win over Saint Germain with two goals from Philip Loscher helping build an early 3-0 lead. But the French side were right back in the tie when the French side struck twice to reduce the gap only for Julius Blettner to seal the win.



It left the race for the second semi-final spot to be played between Saint Germain and Dragons and the former took the early advantage via a Lucio van Soolingen goal. Dragons needed a win to overhaul their rivals and were level in the 27th minute through captain Thomas Crols but no further goals saw Saint Ger advance.



On the other side of the draw, reigning champions SV Kampong had a huge battle with Real Club de Polo in their opening game but Stijn Ekelmans single goal settled the matter for the Dutch side 1-0.



Polo bounced back with a 3-1 win over Wimbledon in a ding-dong tussle. Jose Maria Guitart opened the scoring only for Jonathan Sturch-Hibbitt to tie the game at 1-1 each in the 18th minute.



Second half goals from Ton Borras and Lucas Francesch saw Polo pull clear and into the frame for the semi-finals. Wimbledon needed a big win over Kampong but came unstuck 4-1 though they did take the lead through Charles Bowen-Rayner.



Sunday 16 April

M1 Pool B: Mannheimer HC 4 KHC Dragons 0

M2 Pool A: SV Kampong 1 Real Club de Polo 0

M3 Pool B: Mannheimer HC 4 St. Germain 2

M4 Pool A: Real Club de Polo 3 Wimbledon 1

M5 Pool B: KHC Dragons 1 St Germain 1

M6 Pool A: SV Kampong 4 Wimbledon 1



Semi-finals

M7 SV Kampong 12 St Germain 0

M8 Mannheimer 2 Real Club de Polo 2, Mannheimer won the shoot-out 4-3



Monday 17 April

5/6 JEHL 09.00h Wimbledon v KHC Dragons

3/4 JEHL 10.00h Saint Germain v Real Club de Polo

Final JEHL 11.15h pitch 1 Mannheimer v SV Kampong



Euro Hockey League media release