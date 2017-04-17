



Two first quarter goals earned Rot-Weiss Koln in the FINAL4 for just the second time as they edged out Real Club de Polo 2-1, earning a game against KHC Dragons in Antwerp in June.





Christopher Zeller and Marco Miltkau – two of the top four all-time EHL goalscorers – were the men on the mark with close range tip-ins after flowing attacking moves fell their way. Polo got one back in the third quarter via Gonzalo Coll but despite how hard they pushed for a leveller, they could not find another way past Victor Aly.



It sets up a repeat of the 2013 classic 4-4 semi-final between Rot-Weiss and Dragons with a place in the final on the line.



They got their first goal with a tidy piece of work in the left corner as Jonas Gomoll robbed the ball, exchanged a pass with Florian Adrians before using a one-handed chip to Zeller to volley in for 1-0.



It was his 27th goal in the EHL with only three players scoring more; one of those, Miltkau, doubled the lead when he got on the end of an all-star move. Mats Grambusch fed the ball left to Christopher Ruhr and his backhand cross was turned in by Miltkau in front of the keeper, his 33rd EHL goal.



From there, Polo turned up the heat with Lucas Vila probing the circle and David Alegre a constant driving force. But they found Aly in top form to keep out a string of chances while the corner defence stayed solid for the most part.



Gonzalo Coll did pull one back in the 37th minute when a ball broke his way close in and he cleverly lifted his backhand shot with a checked swing to loop the ball over the goalkeeper.



From there, Polo did all the attacking with Alex Casasayas finding space but shooting wide while Matthias Muller coolly drew a foul in his own goalmouth from another fast attack. When Alegre was shown a yellow card, it curtailed their chances and Rot-Weiss were through to the FINAL4 with a second 2-1 win of the weekend.



KO8: Rot-Weiss Koln 2 (C Zeller, M Milkau) Real Club de Polo 1 (G Coll)



Euro Hockey League media release