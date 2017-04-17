



Four goals in the space of seven minutes in the second quarter saw KHC Dragons ease into the FINAL4 of the Euro Hockey League where they will enjoy the support of their home d-Side crowd.





Racing Club de France were playing in their first KO8 game and enjoyed a decent early period, keeping their Belgian opponents at bay. But the resistance only lasted until the 21st minute when Tomas Briels cut loose on the right of the circle and had time to switch to his backhand and shoot home.



Alex Hendrickx added a powerful drag-flick for number two moments later and the game was close to being killed off when Briels and Jeffrey Thys stole the ball and worked an overload with Briels scoring his sixth goal in 17 EHL matches.



Hendricks completed the golden spell to close out the first half at 4-0. Florent van Aubel added a fifth goal in the second half before Racing got some respite with Christophe Peters-Deutz getting one back from a corner of their own.



The final quarter, though, produced no major late drama and KHC Dragons advanced to the FINAL4 for the fourth time where they will be hosts on June 3 and 4.



KO8: KHC Dragons 5 (T Briels 2, A Hendrickx 2, F van Aubel) Racing Club de France 1 (C Peters-Deutz)



Euro Hockey League media release