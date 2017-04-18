by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: It will be a clash of champions when Thunderbolts outfits – Tengku Mahkota Ismail Sport School (SSTMI) and Bukit Jalil Sport School (BJSS) – square up in the Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League.





Both teams opened their campaign on Sunday and the early clash will likely ensure the pacesetters for the rest of the season.



Last year, SSTMI won the league title and defeated BJSS in the preliminary round.



But in the overall final, BJSS exacted revenge to regain the title.



SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdullah said playing BJSS early has its benefits but added that they may not be ready for a crunch match just yet.



“Take the first match on Sunday, we won but my players struggled, said Wan Roslan.



“Seven of them were with the Malaysian team for the Asian Schools Championships in India and came home a day prior to the match.



“Naturally we didn’t performed well and after a day’s rest we are facing a tough outfit. We are a bit concerned.”



SSTMI defeated BJSS Juniors 4-1 while BJSS whitewashed UniKL 4-0 on Sunday.



The league champions will miss the services of defender Syarman Mat Tee who sustained a wrist injury during the Asian schools meet.



“Although it is not a fracture, the wrist is swollen and we do not want to take any risk.



“I’m sure we will manage without him for now,” he added.



Syarman was named the best player of the tournament in the Indian meet held last month.



The Star of Malaysia