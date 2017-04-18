by Marion Malinga



Wananchi clubs once again showed why they are currently second to none in Ugandan hockey as they both triumphed at the Easter Hockey Tournament held at the National Hockey Stadium, Lugogo in their respective categories.





In a repeat of last year’s final, Wananchi (Men) beat defending champions Kampala Hockey Club Stallions 2-1 in the final reigning MVP Innocent Mbabali decided. Mbabali scored both goals as Wananchi avenged last year’s loss.



Like their male counterparts, Wananchi (Women) couldn’t allow a repeat of last year when they lost the final to Kenyan side United States International University (USIU). The reigning league champions edged Weatherhead Gazelles 2-1, with Doreen Mbabazi scoring both goals for Wananchi while Siddy Alum got on the score sheet for her side.



It was a statement of intent from both Wananchi sides, and they will be looking to defend their respective league titles when the league kicks off in May.



St Mary’s College Kisubi and Gayaza High School took home the trophies in the Boys and Girls categories respectively.



Kawowo