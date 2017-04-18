

Sliders' June Kangogo (right) battles with Vikings' Naomy Syombua during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match on April 17, 2017 at City Park Stadium. Vikings won 2-1. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Butali Sugar Warriors recorded an impressive 3-1 win over champions Strathmore University Gladiators in a Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League match played over the weekend at City Park Stadium.





Returnees Frank Wanangwe and Barnabas Odhiambo, marked their first starts of the season with a goal each, while former Gladiators player Constance Wakhura scored against his former employers. Festus Onyango accounted for the students’ consolation goal.



The win handed Butali sweet revenge after they lost their title to the students last December losing 3-0 on post-match penalties in the play-off final.



The defeat was the second in a row for the Meshack Senge-led Gladiators, after they went down 3-2 to Kenyatta University (KU) Vultures on Saturday.



For Butali coach Godfrey Wakachunga, the win was a perfect Easter gift having not played for close to a month.



“It is always a delight beating the champions because this gives us a psychological advantage in the title race. We were better, fitter and did not allow them to settle in the game,” the tactician told Nation Sport.



Senge was livid with his team’s lapses in concentration demanding for a response in the coming matches.



“Two matches and losing both is totally unexpected from a team that is hoping to defend the title. We were totally outplayed in both games and we need reaction in the next match,” Senge said.



After a cagey, opening quarter, defender Wakhura returned to haunt his former team converting Brian Musasia’s 17th minute penalty corner.



DANGER MAN



Wanangwe, making his first start after recovering from a knee injury, doubled Butali Sugar’s lead in the 36th minute before the students’ danger man Festus Onyango scored his third goal in two games in the 41st minute to make it 2-1.



Odhiambo, who was also returning from a knee injury, came off the bench to increase Butali Sugar’s lead in the 51st minute sending a brilliant strike past Gladiators keeper Simon Odhiambo.



Both sides missed chances in the final five minutes as Butali held on to the lead to seal their second win of the new campaign.



In another men’s Premier League encounter, Kenyatta University wrapped up a successful Easter outing with a 1-0 win over Parkroad Badgers.



Captain Lawrence Makhatsa scored the winner in the 48th minute to give the students the three points. In Monday's matches, a wasteful Amira Sailors were held to 0-0 draw by battling Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in a women’s Premier League encounter at City Park.



Valiant Vikings upset Sliders 2-1 in another women’s encounter.



Daily Nation