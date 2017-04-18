Visit St Marks School



The Country Teams’ tour of Hong Kong featured two games at Happy Valley, site of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Racecourse. A most spectacular venue, it hosted two fixtures this week.





The first round was against the Hong Kong Cricket Club hockey section and both Wattles and Venom enjoyed successful results. Both teams have come together well given that they do not play or train together until they arrive ‘in-country’ on tour. The teams are showcasing Australian Country Hockey and being well received by their hosts.



The return to Happy Valley the following night for a fixture against the Hong Kong Football Club was an eagerly awaited re-match from when the Wattles and Venom were in Hong Kong in 2013 when the Aussies went home with the prizes. The Wattles were victorious in a fast and skilful game against the local expats and maintain an unbeaten record on tour.



The men’s game was a hard-fought match reflecting the intent and commitment of both teams. The locals made the most of their opportunities in a match that could have gone either way, and eventually saw the locals finish on top.



Following these games, and as part of the 165th Year Celebrations, St Mark’s College, Hong Kong, hosted a visit by representatives of the Country teams for an exhibition match and coaching session at the College.



The excitement amongst the students was amazing as they welcome the ‘Aussie’ team with great applause and enthusiasm. A 6-a-sde game played in the courtyard was the showpiece of a day that has proved to be a tour highlight. The atmosphere was electric hundreds of student watching on from the balconies of four floors of classrooms.



Hockey is a growing sport within the school and the teams were assured that the visit did much to enhance the standing of the sport within the school community. Follow up visits to St Paul’s are on the itinerary for future tours into Hong Kong.



