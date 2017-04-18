



Kiet Lukassen’s hat-trick fired SV Kampong’s Under-14 side to a second successive ABN AMRO Junior EHL title as they proved too strong for Mannheimer HC in the final.





Mats Gruter opened the scoring in the final with a rocket of a backhand shot for 1-0. And, in a fine opening spell, Lukassen made it two from a close range rebound to extend the advantage.



The Utrecht side did not have it all their own way as Storm van Dalen made a couple of big saves. Lukassen got the third soon after with a great deflection on the run for a 3-0 half-time advantage.



Mannheim fought back in the second half with Valentin Bens going close before Philipp Loscher got the German side on the board with a penalty corner rebound with 15 minutes to go.



But Lukassen got another fine goal, spinning and finishing from mid-circle to make it 4-1. Bens was within inches of pulling one back when his brilliant reverse strike hit the base of the post but Kampong were well clear and took the title.



Speaking afterwards, Lukassen said it was an “amazing” experience to be part of. He was one of half of his side who won the title a year ago in the Wagenar Stadium.



Earlier in the day, Real Club de Polo won 3-0 against Saint Germain to claim the third place medal while KHC Dragons ended fifth courtesy of a shoot-out win over Wimbledon.



Monday 17 April

5/6: Wimbledon 0 KHC Dragons 0, Dragons win 2-1 on shoot-out

3/4: Saint Germain 0 Real Club de Polo 3

Final: JEHL Mannheimer 1 SV Kampong 4



