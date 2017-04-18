



HC Oranje-Rood showed their class to see off Atlètic Terrassa and reach the EHL’s FINAL4 as they, once again, delighted a sold out crowd in Eindhoven to earn their place in Antwerp in June.





Dani Martin’s Atlètic did start the better, winning a couple of early penalty corners, both of which were blocked by Pirmin Blaak in the first five minutes.



But, from there, Oranje-Rood began to show their power and they went ahead from a corner of their own which Mink van der Weerden rocketed into the goal in the 13th minute.



They went close numerous times in the second quarter for further goals with Bob de Voogd just missing out from a close range deflection from Agustin Mazzilli’s through pass.



Jelle Galema went near a couple of times, too, but just the single goal remained in the difference at the break. Galema won a corner early in the second half that was mistrapped but the second goal eventually came in the 35th minute from a brilliant team move.



A ball out of defence found Rob van der Horst who beat a couple before picking out Niek van der Schoot. His ball located Bob de Voogd moving left of the circle and, on the run, he unleashed a brilliant shot across Marc Calzada and in off the inside of the post.



From there, Oranje-Rood pulled out plenty of tricks and skills to delight the crowd but no further goals as Bram Huijbregts drew an amazing save from Calzada while de Voogd missed a sitter in the closing seconds.



Atlètic could not make any inroads and the job was done on the field as efficiently as off the field and Oranje Rood progress to a date with Wimbledon in the FINAL4.



KO8: HC Oranje-Rood 2 (M van der Weerden, B de Voogd) Atlètic Terrassa 0



