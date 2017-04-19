By Jon Willing





The City of Ottawa has decided it will go through with another turf replacement at Minto Field, costing taxpayers an additional $500,000.CHRIS DONOVAN / POSTMEDIA NEWS



The city will bite the bullet and spend $500,000 from a parkland fund to replace the harsh artificial turf at Minto Field, a decision that one field hockey coach calls “a bad deal for taxpayers.”





Brian Lee, who coaches field hockey in Ottawa, said the city is spending a large sum of money to appease one football club, while field hockey teams will be left without a field during the turf swap.



Lee believes “the quality of field hockey facility will be degraded” and the turf will likely lose its national-level standard for the sport.



Dan Chenier, the city’s general manager of parks and recreation, confirmed that the city will replace the relatively new artificial turf with another turf with slightly longer blades after consulting with groups who use Minto Field at the Nepean Sportsplex.



The city paid $1.3 million to upgrade the field from the old AstroTurf in 2015, but football clubs, particularly the Myers Riders, flagged the unsafe abrasiveness of the new turf, forcing teams to find other fields out of their district.



The outcry prompted the city to reconsider the turf product.



The city will install a football-friendly turf made by Nexxfield with blades 34 millimetres long, rather than a 25-millimetre alternative that would have been better for field hockey.



A sand ballast, which is the infill between the turf blades, will be applied to the field. The existing cushion below the turf will remain.



The main complaint from football teams is the abrasiveness of the existing turf, which has blades 18 millimetres long.



The city decided to go with the longer turf after discussing a new product with Nexxfield and listening to football representatives, Chenier said.



“The feeling is it will be virtually identical to the (25-millimetre) product after a year of use,” Chenier said, noting that the city wanted to make sure football teams have a decent turf.



The turf will be safe for football even when it mats down, he said.



Work will be done around July and August with hopes of having the field ready for the fall football season.



However, it would mean field hockey teams that use the turf for games and practices in late summer would lose their field.



Lee said the Outaouais Field Hockey Club, which he coaches, probably won’t be able to play anywhere else since natural grass fields aren’t suitable for the sport.



The money to replace the turf at Minto Field will come from a citywide cash-in-lieu of parkland account, Chenier said. The account collects funds from developers who can’t provide mandatory park space in new projects.



Some of the dismantled turf will be immediately repurposed.



“We’re going to use some of the turf that we’re pulling up to create a small practice field for field hockey, just to the north of the existing field but still within the Minto Field compound,” Chenier said. “During our consultation with the group, they said this would be something really valuable to them and a good use of the turf.”



Chenier said the city is looking at other ways to use the rest of the ripped-out turf.



“By the time we’re pulling it up, I’m sure we’ll have lots of ideas,” Chenier said.



In an effort to bolster the supply of football gridirons in south Ottawa, the city is also working to secure a lease for the natural grass field at the former Confederation High School, which is next to the Nepean Sportsplex.



Federal land-use approval came through last week and now it’s up to the city and the National Capital Commission to settle a five-year lease, which Chenier said would be a “nominal” cost to the city.



Landscapers would fix the ruts and replace the goalposts, but the city isn’t intending to install lights during the initial lease period.



The Myers Riders is also expected to be the main customer for the natural grass field, but it would be open to anyone for bookings. The city hasn’t decided if the field will be primarily for football, but Chenier said it’s likely that soccer nets will be put there.



