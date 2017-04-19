



EHL chairman Hans-Erik Tuijt and KHC Dragons chairman Hans Borstlap formally finalised the contract to host the Euro Hockey League FINAL4 in Brasschaat in Belgium on June 3 and 4.





It promises to be another epic EHL event following the KO16 in Eindhoven which saw two of the four days completely sold out. And Tuijt, pictured right, says that he anticipates more packed audiences at Dragons’ Mansion on the north side of Antwerp.



“We are delighted to have the FINAL4 at Dragons on the Whitsun weekend,” he said. “We are expecting, again, sold out crowds. The atmosphere we had here in Eindhoven we want to create again for the FINAL4.”



With the hosts Dragons qualifying for the FINAL4 – where they will play English champions Wimbledon – it will add significantly to the party atmosphere with the d-Side crowd.



And the Dragons chairman Borstlap cannot wait to open the gates for hockey fans from all around Europe.



“We are honoured to have the EHL with us and are very happy to work together with Hans-Erik and Angus [Kirkland, the EHF’s Director General].



“We are very happy that we qualified and are ready to receive a huge crowd and make a huge event of this. Everybody is invited to see that Brasschaat is the very best place to be, believe me!”



** Tickets for the FINAL4 are on sale now on www.ehlhockey.tv/tickets.



Euro Hockey League media release