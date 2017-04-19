

U16 Boys Eng 2017



England U16 faced the Netherlands in a 3 match series on home turf at Bisham Abbey National sports centre.





The first game saw the young side loose just 2-0 after two quick field goals in the 60th minute from Dutch player Nick Doeser. Goal keeper James Mazarelo made a number of excellent saves throughout the game, keeping the game scoreless in the first 3 quarters. Head coach Mark Bateman said; ‘It was a good introduction to international hockey for the team and the experience will allow the group to benchmark themselves at the required standard moving forwards.’



The second game saw a resilient performance from the England boys; full time score 6-2 to Holland. England goals from Tom Stevenson from a penalty stroke in the 42nd minute followed by Pendle in the 62nd minute. Head coach Mark Bateman said; ‘An encouraging performance in three quarters of the game, the team competed well and deserved to be in the contest. The final quarter demonstrated the level which we need to maintain for the whole game in order to challenge the top international teams.’



The final match of the series saw a tough loss to a top Dutch side, final score 7-1 to the visitors. Head coach Mark Bateman said ‘The test series provided an excellent opportunity for a young England side to experience high level junior international hockey. The lessons learnt here will be invaluable in helping the players to understand what the international environment is like. The games have provided a great focus for our programme going forwards.’



Match 1

Half Time 0-0

Full Time 0-2

Scorers: NED Nick Doeser 60, 61 (FG, FG)



Match 2

Half Time 0-2

Full Time 2-6

Scorers: Stevenson 42 (PS), Pendle 62 (PS); NED Chuck Caupain 27, 52 (F, F), Teun van Uunen 34 (PC), Thomas Selles 58 (F), Guus Jansen 60 (F), Silas Lageman 64 (F)



Match 3

Half Time 0-3

Full Time 1-7

Scorers: Pendle 68 (FG); NED 12, 30, 33, 43, 51, 52, 61 (PC, FG, FG, FG, PC, FG, FG)





U16 Girls England



The U16 England girls were also in action against the Netherlands over Easter weekend away from home.



The first game for the U16 side finished 4-0 all scored by penalty corners from a strong dutch side. Head coach Jon Bell said; ‘For the group’s first exposure of international match experience in the cycle the team were under extreme pressure from the Dutch from the start. With little reward going forward the team worked hard defensively and Mila Welch made some good saves both from penalties and open play however Holland did score from two first half short corners. The 2nd half brought an improvement in our passing and control going forward resulting in some pressure on the Dutch goal and 2 penalty corners. We finished the game strongly but lacked any real final third composure. Many of the squad settling into their first international experiences will use today’s effort and look forward to a stronger performance tomorrow.’



The second match of the 3 part series saw this U16 England side learn from yesterday game with the final score being 3-0. Head coach said; ‘Another step forward for this development group taking on board many development points from the previous encounter allowing them to control longer periods of the game and create some exciting opportunities. The group will need to work on attitude and application in the attacking circle if they are to challenge our European opponents over the Summer.’



In the final game of the series saw the girls embrace the challenge of playing a third high tempo game in 3 days seeing the Dutch take away a 6-0 win. John Bell said; ‘Some new payers to the group have adapted well to the demands of the international game and the team management look forward to the next challenge of games against Ulster and Germany.’



Match 1

Half time 2-0

Full time 4-0

Scorers: 13' (PC) 35' (PC) 40' (PC) 44' (PC)



Match 2

Half time 3-0

Full time 3-0

Scorers: 4' (FG) 27' (FG) 31' (FG)



Match 3

Half time 3-0

Full time 6-0

Scorers: 3' (FG) 26' (FG) 33' (FG) 62' (FG) 64' (FG) 69' (PC)



England Hockey Board Media release