

U18 England Girls 2017



The U18 girls were in action against Holland away from home over Easter weekend. The first game saw our young English women put in a strong defence performance but Holland managed to put two pass them, the home side came out on top, 2-0. Head coach Sarah Kelleher said; 'This was a good start to our series of training matches against Holland. We played some good hockey & created several excellent chances which we were unlucky not to convert. Our defending was particularly pleasing. There were lots of positives on which we can build.'





In the second match of the weekend saw Holland claim a second win 3-1 but not without a fight. The Dutch lead by a single goal at half time but Hannah Griggs made it all level early in the second half. The team fought well but it wasn’t enough as the home side scored twice more to give them the win. Head coach Kelleher said; ‘This was a much improved performance. The team played with a lot more expression & freedom than in yesterday’s match. The players stepped up their intensity to compete effectively. They showed real grit & determination in both defence and attack to create some very good opportunities. Overall, there was much to build on.'



The final game of the series saw the Dutch clinch the series title beating England 5-1. Hannah Griggs once again got on the score sheet for England as she tapped in the ball at the far post on the 19’ minute. Head coach Kelleher said; 'Despite the score line, we played some of our best hockey dominating good phases of play and putting the Dutch on the back foot. Over the last 3 days, we have seen a significant improvement in performance and player development. The squad has played with belief and grown in confidence.'



Match 1

Half time 0 – 1

Full time 0 – 2

Scorers; 27’ (FG) 61’ (PC)



Match 2

Half time 0-1

Full time 1-3

Scorers; H Griggs 39’ (PC) NED 10’ (FG) 43’ (PC) 69’ (FG)



Match 3

Half time 1 – 4

Full time 1 – 5

Scorers; H Griggs 19’ (FG) NED 16’ (FG) 18’ (FG) 23’ (FG) 34’ (PC) 70’ (PC)





U18 England Boys 2017



The U18 boys were also in action as they faced Holland in a 3 match series over the Easter weekend.



The first game saw England take the lead 3-1 at half time by goals from Ben Stevenson slotting home a penalty corner and two from Matt Ramshaw, one from a field goal and his second from a penalty corner. Holland made a tremendous comeback after a lack of discipline from England with the final result seeing Holland win 5-3. Head coach Jody Paul said; ‘This was the first international game for the boys and although we started well the game slipped away from us.’



In the second game of the series Holland got the better of our young English men winning 7-1, England's single goal from a Ramshaw drag flick. Head coach Paul said; ‘A tough day in the office, we did not compete well and Holland broke the game flow up and capitalised on the breakdowns.’



In the final game Holland took the lead early on and maintained it though out with the final score 4-1, a single goal from Stevenson for England.



Match 1

Half time 3-1

Full time 3-5

Scorers; Ramshaw 19’ (FG) Stevenson 29’ (PC) Ramshaw 32’ (PC) NED: 12’ (FG) 45’ (FG) 57’ (FG) 64’ (PC) 68’ (PC)



Match 2

Half time 0 – 6

Full time 1- 7

Scorers: Ramshaw 49’ (PC) NED: 7’ (PC) 19’ (PC) 23’ (FG) 30’ (PC) 32’ (FG) 33’ (FG) 39’ (FG)



Match 3

Half time 0 – 3

Full time 1- 4

Scorers: Stevenson



