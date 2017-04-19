by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: BJSS Thunderbolt gained an extra point, thanks to a penalty shootout win after their 2-2 draw with SSTMI Thunderbolt in a Division One clash of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League.





Having lost to BJSS in the battle for the overall title last year, SSTMI went for the jugular and took the lead after 22 minutes with Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook on target at the SSTMI Hockey Turf in Bandar Penawar yesterday.



But BJSS stormed back to grab a 2-1 lead with Mohamed Ramdan Arifin converting a penalty corner in the 38th minute and Faiq Razin Zariq Idris scoring a field goal in the 56th minute.



But SSTMI made sure of a draw when Mohamad Akhimullah netted a field goal in the 59th minute.



Luck, however, deserted SSTMI in the shootout as they lost 5-6.



BJSS moved up to third with five points from two matches while SSTMI, on four points, are fifth.



BJSS coach Lukman Yahaya was happy to earn an extra point.



“The players did what they were told to do. They kept the mistakes down. We knew SSTMI would come at us. So to get two points from this tough match was a good result,” he said.



In another Division One match at the Education Ministry Turf in Kuala Lumpur, BJSS Juniors and Politeknik Malaysia also fought to a draw.



The score at regulation time was 1-1, but Politeknik bagged an extra point after winning 4-3 in the penalty shootout.



BJSS Juniors took the lead in the 20th minute through Zarreman Shamier Sulaiman’s field goal. But Johor-based Politeknik equalised through a penalty corner conversion by Mohamad Sufian Marsom in the 50th minute.



At the SMK Gunung Rapat Hockey Turf in Ipoh, the match between Anderson Thunderbolt and AHP-MSP Thunderbolt was abandoned after a heavy downpour in the seventh minute.



Anderson were then leading 1-0 through Hazrul Hazraf Hanafi’s fourth-minute field goal.



The Star of Malaysia