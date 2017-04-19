By Ijaz Chaudhry





5 boys with Dar HA's President, Olympic gold medallist Taqueer Dar



Pakistan's Junior Hockey Team is in Australia where it will be participating in the National Junior Championships. The 2017 Women's and Men's Australian Junior Championships will take place in Hobart, Tasmania, from 19-29 April.





In what would be a first of its' kind, after the junior championship, the boys would stay in Australia for around four months. They will appear in Australia’s hockey league for various club teams.



The national junior squad has five players from Dar Hockey Academy, Pakistan's great conveyor belt of hockey talent.



Dar HA boys in the side are Waqar Younis (goal keeper), Adeel Latif, Awais Arshad, Ali Aziz and Hammad Anjum.



Two other academy players, Asif Haneef and Zulqarnain are among the standbys.



For four of the five boys, Waqar, Adeel, Awais and Ali Aziz,it will be their second tour in the national colours. They were members of Pakistan's bronze medal winning squad at the 2016 Boys Under 18 Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh. For Hammad Anjum, it is the first international outing.



All the boys have benefited from Dar Hockey Academy's training tours abroad.



Adeel Latif has been to Europe with the Dar HA as many as three times.. Waqar and Ali Aziz toured Netherlands in 2015, and Malaysia in 2016. While Awais Arshad and Hammad visited Malaysia in 2016 with the Dar HA.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



