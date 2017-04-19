KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Australia have named an experienced 18-man squad for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament in Ipoh from April 29-May 6.





Five players will make a return to the side as Australia prepare for the World League Semi Finals in South Africa in July.



Veteran midfielder Eddie Ockenden and forward Dylan Wotherspoon will play for the Kookaburras for the first time this year after completing their playing stints in Europe.



Defender Matthew Swann will also make his international comeback after recovering from a broken foot. The others to return are 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallists Andrew Charter, a goalkeeper, and defender Andrew Philpott.



“The team for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is slightly different from the one which competed in Darwin (four-Test series with Pakistan) recently,” said Australian coach Colin Batch.



“We are giving as many players as possible the chance to prove themselves before we pick the team for the World League Semi Finals,” added Batch.



World No. 2 Australia, the reigning world champions, have won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup a record nine times.



They will open their campaign on April 29 against Oceania rivals New Zealand.



“The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will provide good competition for us. It will be interesting to see how our new look side fare against the other teams,” he added.



The other competing countries in the six-nation tournament are hosts Malaysia, India, Britain and Japan.



