



BISHAM, England - The U.S. U-21 Women's National Team completed its four game test series against England with the final result being a 3-3 deadlock. The team made significant progress during the tour, finishing with three ties, one loss and four penalty shootout victories.





“It was a good series for us," commented Phil Edwards, U-21 USWNT Head Coach. "We got quality exposure to a different style of play than what we typically see in the USA. The girls adapted well. We came with the intention to grow, gain experience and compete. I felt we achieved each of those things.”



In the final match, USA displayed its relentlessness leading on three separate occasions. Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.) opened the scoring in the first quarter of play on a penalty corner rebound off a Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.) straight sweep. England responded in the second quarter on a combination play down the right side of the field. The U-21 USWNT regained the lead in the third when Abby Julius (Hummelstown, Pa.) dished off to Virginia Bramley (Elizabethtown, Pa.) for a well-finished goal over the England's goalkeeper. England fought back and made it even on a penalty corner goal. Yet again, Team USA took the lead early in the fourth on a straight strike from Carrie Hanks (Niskayuna, N.Y.). England equalized right before final time was up on a penalty corner rebound.



USA once again took the penalty shootout competition, 3-2, winning on a poised finish from Nicole Woods (Beverly, Mass.).



USA Field Hockey and the U-21 USWNT want to thank family and friends who traveled all the way to England to support the red, white and blue.



The U.S. U-21 Women's National Team now returns home and will rejoin for the Young Women's National Championship in June 12-16 at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa.



USFHA media release