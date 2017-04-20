By Mike Haymonds



SIMON MANTELL and Ian Sloan were Wimbledon’s scoring heroes as they beat the Germans Mannheimer 5-3 in a shoot-out after a 2-2 draw in regulation time at the KO8 (quarter-final) stage of the Euro Hockey League in Eindhoven.





Wimbledon became the first English club to reach the Final Four of the EHL since Reading in 2011, on only their second appearance in the competition.



Their achievement was all the more remarkable as they were in the third tier of the domestic hockey pyramid in 2009/10 when Beijing Olympian Ben Marsden joined them as director of hockey. He acted as player-coach until they reached the national Premier League when David Bunyan took over as coach for two seasons. For the past two seasons Athens and Beijing Olympian Ben Hawes has been the coach.



So Wimbledon have reached the height of EHL Final Four in just eight seasons.

In the KO16 stage in Eindhoven Wimbledon had beaten one of the favourites UHC Hamburg, who had won the EHL title three times in the competition’s ten-year history, by 3-1 to reach the KO8 stage.



Mannheimer opened the scoring in the13th minute when their Argentinian drag flicker and Rio gold medallist Gonzalo Peillat fired home his first goal of the tournament.



But Wimbledon hit back with two strikes in a minute just before the end of the second period from Rio Olympians Mantell (a penalty stroke) and Sloan.



Mannheimer levelled with five minutes left through Jonathan Ehling but Wimbledon prevailed in the shoot out with five from five, scored by Sloan, Steven Ebbers, Phil Roper, Mantell and Phil Ball, while their goalkeeper James Bailey saved from Max Neumann.



“We came here this weekend with a real belief,” said Wimbledon’s captain and Man of the Match Jonny Kinder. “We didn’t think we were favourites but we had a clear game plan and everybody executed it which is fantastic.



“We’ve got so many players capable of doing very special things but this was a team performance and everyone contributed. Reaching the Final Four is new territory for us and we’re really proud.”



Marsden said: “I was confident for the weekend as we have the most balanced team since we have been in the Premier.”



Wimbledon will meet the Dutch Oranje-Rood in the Final Four (semi-finals) in Antwerp on the 3/4 June with the hosts KC Dragons facing Rot-Weiss Cologne in the other tie.



Daily Express