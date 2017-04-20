Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Update to Kookaburras team to contest Azlan Shah

Published on Thursday, 20 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 100
Ben Craig joins the team

Holly MacNeil


Ben Craig in the recent series against Pakistan

There has been a change to the 18-man Kookaburras team who will contest the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia later this month.



Captain Mark Knowles will sit the tournament out after suffering a stress injury to his foot, and will be replaced by Lane Cove local Ben Craig.

Knowles awaits further testing to find out his recovery period, but it is thought that the injury was caught early enough to keep the recovery time to a minimum.

Kookaburras head coach Colin Batch said: “Unfortunately we’ve had to rule Mark out of the Azlan Shah tour, but this just means that it gives Ben another opportunity to further prove his ability ahead of the World League Semi-finals.

“We still believe we’re taking a highly capable team over to contest in the Azlan Shah Cup, and we will decide who will captain for the series once we have assembled in Malaysia.”

The new team who will contest the Azlan Shah Cup now stands at:

Athlete (Hometown/State)
Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)
Ben Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)
Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)
Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)
Jeremy Edwards (Hobart, TAS)
Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)
Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC)
Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)
Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)
Edward Ockenden (Hobart, TAS)
Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)
Andrew Philpott (Melbourne, VIC)
Joshua Pollard (Melbourne, VIC)
Matthew Swann (Mackay, QLD)
Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)
Tom Wickham (Morgan, SA) *plays for WA
Matthew Willis (Tamworth, NSW)
Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *plays for QLD

Kookaburras Azlan Shah Match Schedule
29 April: AUS v NZL 6.05pm AWST / 8.05pm AEST
30 April: AUS v MAS 8.35pm AWST / 10.35pm AEST
2 May: AUS v IND 4.05pm AWST / 6.05pm AEST
3 May: AUS v GBR 6.05pm AWST / 8.05pm AEST
5

