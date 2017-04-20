

Phil Roper and Alan Forsyth



Great Britain’s men’s hockey team travel to Malaysia this weekend in the next stage of preparations for this summer’s World Cup qualifiers in London.





Bobby Crutchley takes his new-look squad to the Sultan Azlan Shah Tournament, and is looking to build on a successful start to the new cycle which last month saw England defeat South Africa on their own patch, as well as Germany, currently ranked third in the world.



Hockey is very much on a high in Great Britain, and our men’s team are in a great position to capitalise on the game’s growing fanbase. With a fresh approach for this new cycle under Crutchley, including 12 new players in the central squad and the appointment of one of our greatest ever players Russell Garcia as incoming Assistant Head Coach, there are exciting times ahead. In particular, this June both England and Scotland play in the Hockey World League Semi Final in London; a vital World Cup qualifier taking place at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre from 15 to 25 June. England tickets start at just £5 for under 18s and £17.50 adults.



The Sultan Azlan Shah Tournament is an invitational event featuring four of the world’s top eight teams, including current World Champions and Champions Trophy holders Australia, plus New Zealand and Japan. India and Malaysia will also use this event as preparation for their visit to London this coming summer. Games are due to be streamed online by the hosts, more details to follow.



Crutchley welcomes back Barry Middleton and Mark Gleghorne for the first time in this cycle, the pair having played in the recent India Hockey League. Scotland’s Alan Forsyth is another welcome addition, having once again been the highest scorer in the Men’s Premier Division with 20 goals to his name. Wales’ Dan Kyriakides is also included, having helped his nation to a positive finish in their recent round of World League fixtures.



George Pinner is not available as he is marrying England and Great Britain’s women’s team’s Jo Hunter while the event takes place. Defender Michael Hoare is also getting married so he too does not make the trip. With goalkeeper Pinner unavailable, Harry Gibson will be backed up by Chris Wyver.



Full squad:

Tom Carson (Reading)

Brendan Creed (Surbiton)

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton)

James Gall (University of Nottingham)

Harry Gibson (Surbiton) (GK)

Mark Gleghorne (Beeston)

David Goodfield (Surbiton)

Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead)

Jonty Griffiths (Loughborough University)

Dan Kyriakides (Cardiff & Met)

Barry Middleton (Holcombe)

Phil Roper (Wimbledon)

Liam Sanford (Team Bath Buccaneers and RAF)

Ian Sloan (Wimbledon)

Sam Ward (Holcombe)

Henry Weir (Wimbledon)

Ollie Willars (Beeston)

Chris Wyver (Old Georgians) (GK)



Fixtures:

Saturday 29 April, 9:05am UK time: Great Britain vs India

Sunday 30 April, 11:05am: Great Britain vs Japan

Tuesday 2 May, 1:35pm: Great Britain vs Malaysia

Wednesday 3 May, 11:05am: Great Britain vs Australia

Friday 5 May, 9:05am: Great Britain vs New Zealand

Saturday 6 May: Finals day



England Hockey Board Media release