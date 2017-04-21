by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolt are unbeaten in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League but coach Lokman Yahya is not exactly jumping for joy.





BJSS Thunderbolt are third in the 10-team Division One with five points from two matches.



Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) lead with nine points on goal difference but they have played three matches. Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), also on nine points but from five matches, are second.



BJSS Thunderbolt started off well by whipping UniKL 4-0 and then holding league champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolt to a 2-2 draw before winning 6-5 in the penalty shootout to gain an extra point.



Lokman’s side face Anderson Thunderbolt today and then BJSS Juniors on Sunday.



“We have not played to our true potential so far. We were a bit sluggish in the opening match but we made some progress against SSTMI,” he said.



Lokman’s target is to get maximum points against bottom side Anderson and ninth-placed BJSS Juniors.



“I also want to see a better performance. We will take one match at a time. Anderson have good strikers and midfielders but their defence is not that strong.



“I hope to see our forwards take advantage to get the goals. I also want to see penalty corner flicker Arif (Sabron) converting more goals,” said Lokman.



The Star of Malaysia