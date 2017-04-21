



Real Club de Polo will have to cope without two star men next season with the news that Xavi Lleonart will move to Bloemendaal while Sander Baart goes to Braxgata.





Lleonart was injured for the EHL in Eindhoven but the Spanish speedster will be back in time from his shoulder injury for the new season and will join Bloemendaal along with Tim Swaen from Tilburg.



They will replace Australians Daniel Beale and Blake Govers who return down under after their season with the Dutch side.

Polo, meanwhile, has confirmed that after his spell with Bloemendaal comes to an end, he intends to return directly to Polo.



Baart, meanwhile, will move to Braxgata. He had intended to move to Antwerp in Belgium but a registration error meant he could not play in the Audi league and so made a quick switch to Polo.



Antwerp have since been relegated but Baart followed through on his intention to return to the country where he learned the game, linking up with Brax for the next three seasons.



"It is with great regret that I must announce that I cannot meet the challenge I set last season with Antwerp. I hope that the club can rebound quickly and return to the highest level.



“But the challenge offered to me for three seasons at Braxgata is a great one. I am looking forward to taking part in their ambitious club project and helping it to reach the Belgian and European summit."



