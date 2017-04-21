



Having eliminated both the reigning EHL champions SV Kampong and the Spanish double winners Real Club de Polo, Rot-Weiss Koln’s Christopher Zeller is now facing up to a date with the Belgian champs, KHC Dragons in the FINAL4.





Awaiting in the final, should they get there, are either the English champions or the 2016 Dutch Hoofdklasse winners.



It makes for the toughest possible route to EHL glory but the German legend says that his side would not have it any other way.



“It will be very hard but maybe its good for us to have only really good opponents and you have to be 100% every game and every minute,” he told the EHL website. “For us, that’s the right way to do it!”



Zeller missed the EHL KO16 last year but was back this year and played a key role in their performance, finishing off Jonas Gomoll’s amazing one-handed cross to put his side in the lead against Polo.



Looking back on that win and the success against SV Kampong, he said there is more to come from his side: “It was a great tournament here in Eindhoven with a big crowd and two exciting games against very good opponents. We are of course happy to reach the FINAL4 and can hopefully make the finals.



“Especially against Polo, it wasn’t the best hockey that we have played. We seemed a little scared – I am not sure why – but we had a great opponent who put us under a lot of pressure which made it difficult. It was important to play a good defence and only one goal conceded against Polo is a good performance.”



They next face Dragons in a repeat of the 2013 FINAL4 game in Bloemendaal, an epic 4-4 draw that the Belgian side eventually won in a shoot-out.



“Dragons in Dragons is a really big challenge; we know them from the past years in the EHL! Maybe this time, it will be the other way around!”



Euro Hockey League media release