By Elizabeth Mburugu



Hockey queens Telkom Orange and former men’s Premier League champions Kenya Police will be out to extend their winning streak this weekend.





Orange clash with Vikings tomorrow while Police take on Parklands HC today in their respective Kenya Hockey Union league matches at City Park Stadium.



Champions Orange who are seeking to achieve their goal of winning the title without conceding a goal will be seeking to make it happen. They had a successful weekend out a week ago drubbing bitter rivals Strathmore University Scorpions 2-0 and University of Nairobi ladies 11-0.



Orange assistant coach Josephine Ataro said that they are working hard to retain their crown as well as meet their goal of not conceding goals. “So far so good, we want to retain our title and this time we are also determined to make our dream of not conceding any goals a reality,” Ataro said.



Orange who have dominated women’s hockey locally and continentally are chasing a 20th league title.



In another women’s tie Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) ladies begin their title quest against Sliders today before taking on Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) tomorrow. MSC will be hoping for a perfect start start and return to the league after missing last season’s contest.



Police who are currently top on the log will be out to maintain their unbeaten run as they seek to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2013. The law enforcers have been impressive this season winning all their matches and a victory today will enhance their chances of winning this season’s gong.



In another men’s matches encounter, Greensharks will be hunting for victory against Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU).



