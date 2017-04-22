

Wimbledon celebrate winning the MHL 2016



The fantastic success of Wimbledon's men in the Euro Hockey League last weekend means that England Hockey could well have a 3rd qualifier in next season’s EHL competition.





In order to determine who could take that third European place, we have lined up a 3rd/4th play-off at this weekend's League Finals.



The game is scheduled for 1:45pm on Sunday afternoon on Pitch 2 at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. With European qualification potentially at stake, there will be all to play for!



The play-off will be required if Wimbledon win their semi-final match. If they do not win their semi, they would automatically be the third ranked team, so the play-off is not required.



The Hockey League Finals now has 15 games lined up in two days of action-packed hockey. The biggest prizes in England are up for grabs, with Surbiton looking to win a fourth straight title, and Wimbledon aiming for another title, especially on the back of their great performance in Europe last weekend.



How much are tickets?

Under 18s advance tickets are only £1, with adult day tickets from £15.



Which adult tickets are best value?

It's only £22.50 for a two-day ticket which gives you access to up to 15 games of hockey!



How do I upgrade my Saturday ticket to a two-day ticket?

If doing it before the weekend, ring 0844 871 8810. If doing it on Saturday, go to the See Tickets booth next to the South Stand steps (but this will be more expensive as per the weekend prices as opposed to advance prices)



Can I access both pitches with my ticket?

Yes, although please bear in mind seating on Pitch 2 is more limited.



How do I buy?

Click this link to access our See Tickets page.



England Hockey Board Media release