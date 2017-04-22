by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending overall champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolt suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Anderson Thunderbolt in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Division One match.





With the defeat BJSS, with five points from three matches, dropped down to fourth place in the 10-team standings as Anderson registered their first win in two matches.



Muhd Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal gave Anderson the lead off a penalty corner in the 22nd minute at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium yesterday.



But two minutes later BJSS were awarded a penalty stroke after forward Arif Sabron was brought down in the semi-circle. Arif made no mistake from the spot.



Anderson got the winner when Muhd Aiman Shahmi Marzuki sounded the board off another penalty corner in the 28th minute.



Anderson coach Mohd Nizam Mohd Hashim praised his players for collecting full points against their more fancied opponents.



“My players played exceptionally well today after losing our opener to MBPJ 3-1. Today’s win proved that my players can beat any top team in the MJHL,” said Mohd Nizam.



BJSS coach Lokman Yahya said the defeat has put a dent on their title hopes.



“We have six more matches to play and we need to win them all,” said Lokman.



Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) stayed on course to retain the title after they edged Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP-MSP-Thunderbolt) 2-1 at the SSTMI pitch in Bandar Penawar.



With the win they moved up to third spot with seven points from three matches.



