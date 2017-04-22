By Jugjet Singh



ANDERSON Thunderbolts shocked Overall champions Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts 2-1 in Division One of the Junior Hockey League (JHL) Friday.





It was a high-octane match, and the fitter Andersons won the day with beautiful penalty corner set-pieces.



The Anderson goals were scored by Azrai Aizad (22nd) and Aiman Shahmi (28th) both off penalty corners, while the BJSS penalty stoke was taken by Arif Sabron (24th).



Anderson coach Nizam Hashim said initially their target was to finish top-four, but after yesterday's performance he believes his charges can make the final.



"We will now push the boys harder after they showed today (yesterday) that they can overcome a tough side. BJSS are no pushovers, and now I believe we have a side which can play in the final," said Nizam.



BJSS coach Lokman Yahaya believes the defeat is just a hiccup in his plans.



"We played badly in the second and third quarter and paid the price. However, we still have six more matches to go and I am confident my players will bounce back strongly," said Lokman.



Last season, BJSS finished second in the League.



RESULTS -- Division One: BJSS Thunderbolts 1 Anderson Thunderbolts 2, SSTMI Thunderbolts 2 MSP-Thunderbolts 1, Olak-NurInsafi 5 BJSS Juniors 1.



Division Two: Group A: MSS Kedah 3 PHA-USM 1, MISCF-UFL Penang 1 MSNSSN Young Lions 6, USM Juniors 1 KPs Stingers 1.



Group B: MCKK 0 Anderson PHA 8, Felda Juniors 3 Terengganu Juniors 2; Group C: Bentara Luar 0 SSTMI Juniors 4, Johor Baru HA 1 Young Hurricanes 2, Datuk Taha 4 TBSS Tampin 3.



SATURDAY -- Women: Group A: SSTMI v CBN Hockey Club (SSTMI, 5pm), USM Juniors v MSN Kedah (Lela Pahlawan, 5pm), Sabah SS v KL Wipers (Likas, 4pm); Group B: Uniten-KPT v SMKGR (KPM, 5pm), Johor Juniors v USM (Batu Pahat, 5pm).



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey