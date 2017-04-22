Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Rajasthan to face Hockey Him in women Snr National Final

Published on Saturday, 22 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 14
ROHTAK: Hockey Rajasthan will face Hockey Him in the final of the seventh Senior National Championship 2017 for Women 'B' division after registering convincing wins over their respective rivals, here today.



In the first semifinal of the day, game, Hockey Rajasthan produced a master class to beat Hockey Madhya Bharat 5-1 and book their place in the summit clash.

Situ Poonia (13th minute, 48th) and Raju Ranwa (20th, 57th ) scored two goals apiece for Hockey Rajasthan while Hockey Madhya Bharat's lone goal came from the sticks of Kratika Chandra in the 38th minute.

Later in the day, Hockey Him spanked Hockey Coorg 6-0 to enter the final.

For Hockey captain Sarita scored four goals including a hat-trick (4th, 30th, 48th, 53rd) while Sharmila Devi (7th), Saroj (16th) were the other goal getters.

The Times of India

