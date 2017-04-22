The junior men’s event is currently undergoing in Bhopal, where the temperature is over 40°C



Indervir Grewal



The National championship is the most important tournament on the domestic circuit. At a time when the event has become a rarity in many sports, Hockey India (HI) must be appreciated for organising the event in all the categories every year. However, the way HI has been organising the event has left a lot to be desired.





The Nationals in the junior categories are organised not long after the final exams, especially the board exams; in some cases, even during the exams. Every year, there are complaints from coaches that they don’t get enough time to get the players fully fit after the exam break. There are also cases when players had to miss some of the exams.



‘Too hot’



The Nationals in all the categories have been held between March and June. In certain categories, the tournament is being held in parts of northern or central India, where it is the hottest in March-June.



The junior men’s event is currently undergoing in Bhopal, where the temperature is over 40°C. Matches have been scheduled for 10.30am or 3pm. Punjab played their first match at 11am on Friday after a delay. “It is too hot. I can’t imagine how it would be for the teams playing at 3pm,” said one of the officials accompanying the Punjab team.



The senior women’s event is undergoing at Rohtak, Haryana, and the temperature is over 40°C here as well.



If it’s bad in April, imagine how it would be in June, when Lucknow will host the senior men’s event. Despite repeated efforts by The Tribune, HI did not respond to any query.



The Tribune